Alina Habba to Newsmax: N.J. Document Pickup Had 'Nothing to Do' With Mar-a-Lago

Alina Habba might be a prominent attorney representing former President Donald Trump, but she's not the only lawyer on the high-profile politician's staff.

That's why Habba can't help but laugh at the various reports from legacy media companies, which she said erroneously conflate Trump's ongoing case with the New York District Attorney's office, and the FBI's Aug. 8 raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

"I'm happy to explain this," Habba told Newsmax on Thursday evening, while appearing on "Spicer & Co." with host Sean Spicer. "Unfortunately, there's been mass confusion with both the left- and right-wing media."

As Habba tells it, she recently went to Trump's Bedminster, New Jersey, mansion to grab documents pertaining to a subpoena request and affidavit compliance with the New York attorney general case.

"This has nothing to do with the [Florida] search," said Habba. "I'm one of President Trump's attorneys, but I don't handle everything. I'm sorry left-wing media, but this had nothing to do with the other."

During this acknowledgment, Habba knocked Politico for its "mixed" reporting on the Bedminster document pickup. "They need to check and see that was for an unrelated case."

In her interview with Newsmax, Habba allowed the media into her role as Trump's attorney.

As someone who's never been elected president, Habba doesn't have top-level clearance to handle classified documents, specifically pertaining to the United States government.

"Sorry, guys, we're going to have to move on to the next issue," said Habba.

Regarding the Mar-a-Lago case and the documents that were apparently being stored in a secure room at Trump's Florida home, Habba said the Presidential Records Act gives Trump — and every other U.S. president, past and present — the authority to declassify documents while holding office.

Habba said Trump's team of Florida attorneys had been fully cooperating with the National Archives department.

"So, it was a bit of surprise, you can imagine, when the [FBI] raid happened," said Habba.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!