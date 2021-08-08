AOC Does Not Rule Out Running Against Schumer Next Year

Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez did not rule out running against Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer in a Democratic primary when he is up for reelection next year.

In a preview from the CNN special "Being .. AOC” released on Sunday, Ocasio-Cortez said, when asked if she would challenge the New York senator for more than two decades, that “I’m not commenting on that."

She expanded on her thoughts, saying that “the way that I really feel about this and the way that I really approach my politics and my political career is that I do not look at things and I do not set my course positionally.”

Ocasio-Cortez added that “I know there's a lot of people who do not believe that, but I really, I can't operate the way that I operate and do the things that I do in politics while trying to be, aspiring to other things or calculating to other things,” stressing that “I make decisions based on what I think our people need and our community needs.”

Ocasio-Cortez, a leading member of the Democratic Party’s progressive wing, was asked earlier this year the same question by Punchbowl News in January and left the option open the as well, saying she is “very much in a place where I’m trying to decide what is the most effective thing I can do to help our Congress, our [political] process, and our country actually address the issues of climate change, health care, wage inequality, etc.”

She added that “I’m not playing coy or anything like that.”