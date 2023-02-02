AOC Rips GOP Over Rep. Omar's Committee Ouster, Calls It Racist

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is going viral again on social media for her remarks at House Republicans for removing Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., from the Foreign Affairs Committee for past remarks deemed antisemitic.

"Don't tell me this is about consistency; don't tell me this is about a condemnation of antisemitic remarks," AOC shouted in an impassioned speech on the House floor Thursday.

Removing Omar from the committee is racist, according to AOC. Previously, Democrats removed Republicans when the former had slim control of the House.

"This is about targeting women of color in the United States of America," AOC said.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., noted the vote to keep Omar off the Foreign Affairs Committee is a justified action for her anti-Israel remarks.

"I am not removing people from all committees," McCarthy told reporters Thursday.

Omar also issued a warning to Republicans and the world, saying the move to keep her from the committee will only make her words resonate louder.

"I didn't come to Congress to be silent," she said on the House floor. "I came to Congress to be their voice, and my leadership and voice will not be diminished if I am not on this committee for one term. My voice will get louder and stronger, and my leadership will be celebrated around the world as it has been."

At the end of AOC's blistering rebuke of House Republicans, she blasted the political opposition for not apologizing to her when she received a death threat.

"Don't tell me, because I didn't get a single apology when my life was threatened!" AOC said, smacking her notebook on the lectern as she stormed off.

On Thursday, a New York man pleaded guilty to federal charges for having issued threats against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.

"A man pleads guilty for planning to kill me or paying someone to do it; now he's at home, able to do it while awaiting sentencing," Greene tweeted, referencing the seeming disparity between the man who pled guilty for threatening her and Jan. 6 defendants like Richard Barnett, who put his feet up on former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk.

"But a guy who sat at Pelosi's desk faces 20 years & people who walked into the Capitol on J6 are rotting in jail pretrial."