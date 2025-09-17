White House Deputy Comms Director Departing: Report

Alex Pfeiffer, the White House principal deputy communications director, has left the Trump administration, Axios reported.

Pfeiffer departed to join Watchtower Strategy, a public affairs firm, as managing director specializing in strategy and crisis communications, according to Axios.

The 29-year-old first got his start in Trumpworld when he joined the MAGA Inc. super PAC in 2022 and later worked for the Trump campaign out of West Palm Beach before joining the White House when President Donald Trump was sworn into office.

Before getting into politics, Pfeiffer worked for Tucker Carlson at Fox News, Axios said.

Watchtower Strategy was formed in January. Its chairman is former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

"Alex is one of the most effective communicators in the Republican Party, and we're thrilled to share his talents with our clients," Arthur Schwartz, a Watchtower partner, told Axios.

Pfeiffer's departure comes after Harrison Fields, the White House's principal deputy press secretary, announced he was leaving to join CGCN, a Republican lobbying and public affairs firm.

"It has been a great honor and blessing to play a small part in President Trump's triumphant return to the White House and the consequential success of the White House Press Office," Fields said in August.