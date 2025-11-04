Sen. Padilla Won't Run for California Governor

Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., announced he will not be running for governor next year.

"I choose not just to stay in the Senate," Padilla said Tuesday at the Capitol.

"I choose to stay in this fight because the Constitution is worth fighting for. Our fundamental rights are worth fighting for.

"Our core values are worth fighting for. The American dream is worth fighting for," Padilla continued.

California's gubernatorial race remains in flux after videos of presumed front-runner Katie Porter berating a reporter and a staff member began to circulate.

Gov. Gavin Newsom is term-limited and cannot seek reelection.

In his announcement, Padilla brought up his altercation with Department of Homeland Security officials when he interrupted a briefing by DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.

"As alarming as that experience was not just for me and our family, but for most people who have seen the video, countless people have told me, 'I'm glad you're fighting for us. I'm glad you're there,'" he said.

Padilla, who was appointed to the Senate after Kamala Harris was elected vice president, previously served as California secretary of state.

Rep. Eric Swalwell and billionaire Tom Steyer are other Democrats who could enter the race as donors and interest groups remain wary of Porter, due to her progressive record, her inexperience in state government, and her reputation for how she treats people, Politico reported.

Harris previously announced she was declining to enter the race.