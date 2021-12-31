Alaska Gov. Dunleavy Accepts Trump's Endorsement, Won't Back Murkowski

Former President Donald Trump said Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy had accepted his endorsement, even with the warning not to support Sen. Lisa Murkowski.

Trump on Tuesday endorsed Dunleavy, who's running for reelection, with one condition — don't back Murkowski, 1 of 7 Republican senators who voted to convict Trump of inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

"This is why Mike Dunleavy of Alaska has been, and will be, a great Governor," Trump said in a tweet posted by spokeswoman Liz Harrington. "He has the courage of his convictions. Lisa Murkowski is the 'disaster from Alaska' who single-handedly blew [Arctic National Wildlife Refuge], one of the largest energy sites in the world, and ... an incredible economic development opportunity for the Great State of Alaska!"

Under the former president's remarks was a "note" attributed to Dunleavy, The Hill reported.

"Please tell the President thank you for the endorsement. With regard to the other issue, please tell the President he has nothing to worry about. I appreciate all 45 has done for Alaska and this country," Dunleavy wrote.

Inside Elections reporter Jacob Rubashkin tweeted Trump’s statement and Dunleavy’s note, adding, "Unclear if Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy meant for this note to Trump, promising he won't endorse Lisa Murkowski, to be public — but it is now!"

Trump issued a statement Tuesday announcing his endorsement of Dunleavy.

"Alaska needs Mike Dunleavy as Governor now more than ever," Trump said. "He has my Complete and Total Endorsement but, this endorsement is subject to his non-endorsement of Senator Lisa Murkowski who has been very bad for Alaska.

"In other words, if Mike endorses her, which is his prerogative, my endorsement of him is null and void, and of no further force or effect!"

Among the GOP senators who voted to convict Trump, Murkowski is the only one seeking reelection in next year's midterms.

Trump has endorsed one of Murkowski's primary opponents, former Alaska Department of Administration Commissioner Kelly Tshibaka.

Maggie's List, a conservative PAC trying to increase the number of like-minded women serving in Congress, also has endorsed Tshibaka over Murkowski, who has served in the U.S. Senate since 1981 and is the daughter of former Gov. and ex-Sen. Frank Murkowski.