Trump Alaska Rally to Boost Palin, Murkowski Challenger

Former President Donald Trump is set to travel to Alaska over the weekend in support of former state Gov. Sarah Palin's congressional run and Kelly Tshibaka, who is challenging Sen. Lisa Murkowski, The Hill reported.

The rally on Saturday comes amid Palin's advancement to Alaska's at-large congressional district special election following the sudden death of 49-year Republican congressman Don Young in March.

Palin will face Republican Nick Begich III, a member of a long-standing Alaska political dynasty, and Democratic state Rep. Mary Sattler Peltola on August 16 for the seat.

Meanwhile, Tshibaka is attempting to unseat Murkowski, a moderate Republican who has long drawn the ire of conservatives in the party.

"I look forward to campaigning in Alaska for Kelly Tshibaka," Trump wrote through the Save America PAC last year, according to CNN. "She has my Complete and Total Endorsement!

"Kelly Tshibaka is the candidate who can beat Murkowski — and she will," he added. "Murkowski has got to go!"

Murkowski told The New York Times in an April interview that she "may have to accept that" Alaskans desire a more partisan candidate than herself to represent them statewide.

"I may be the last man standing. I may not be reelected," the senator said. "It may be that Alaskans say, 'Nope, we want to go with an absolute, down-the-line, always, always, 100-percent, never-question, rubber-stamp Republican.'"

Under Alaska's ranked-choice voting system, Murkowski and Tshibaka will compete in a blanket primary on August 16 where the top four candidates will advance to the general election.

The two are by far the most notable candidates running, with top Democrat Edgar Blatchford, a perennial candidate and former mayor of Seward, likely to come in a distant third.