Alan Dershowitz to Newsmax: 'A Kangaroo Court,' 'Fixed Jury,' Ignore It All

A self-proclaimed Democrat who disapproves of the protest on Jan. 6, 2021, constitutional law expert Alan Dershowitz urged Newsmax viewers not to take the House Jan. 6 Select Committee public hearing seriously.

"This is a kangaroo court; this is a fixed jury," Dershowitz told Thursday's special coverage as it was in its early minutes. "This is a group of people who are selected with a predetermined narrative, including the two Republicans, and so nobody should take seriously any of conclusions reached by this partisan committee."

Dershowitz, a renowned lawyer and Harvard professor emeritus, said this hearing lacks constitutional due process or cross examination.

"I'm a jury lawyer, and I know that prosecutions get the last word, so I always tell the jurors when I have my opportunity before prosecution's last word: Just imagine what I would have said if I had a chance to respond.

"And I ask your viewers to imagine how different this would be if this were a balanced committee."

Dershowitz said this hearing lacks "fairness" or "due process."

"When I watch this, I compare it to the 911 commission — 911 was a real attack on America — and what we did was appoint a commission, nonpartisan, bipartisan commission of experts that had credibility," Dershowitz told host Rob Schmitt as Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., was delivering his opening remarks.

"They didn't have long speeches like this one. They didn't try to gain partisan advantage for either side. They tried to get to the truth, and people believed the conclusions of the 911 commission because they had credibility."

