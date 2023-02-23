Dershowitz to Newsmax: Georgia Jury Exposed for 'Get Trump' Scam

The Georgia grand jury forewoman conducting media interviews this week might not have been wrong legally, and did America a service in exposing the partisan "horrors" at play, according to legal expert Alan Dershowitz on Newsmax.

"If the television interviews would not have taken place, we would not know how bad this was," Dershowitz told Thursday's "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

Dershowitz, who has said he is a liberal Democrat who will eagerly vote against Donald Trump for a third time in 2024, said Trump will be exonerated on appeal if Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis moves to indict former President Donald Trump.

"The big issue is whether or not a person can be indicted for having said to the secretary of state, 'find 11,780 votes' — find," Dershowitz told host Greta Van Susteren. "No court of appeals, no appellate court would ever uphold a conviction based on that alone.

"Find has a meaning. Look in the dictionary. It means something's been lost and you have to find it. It doesn't mean something's been invented or created.

"So, the idea of going after a president based on an off-the-cuff statement, 'find me 11,780 votes,' cannot possibly be the basis for a criminal prosecution in any just system."

Dershowitz, Harvard Law professor emeritus, handles all the legal arguments in his soon-to-be-released "Get Trump: The Threat to Civil Liberties, Due Process, and Our Constitutional Rule of Law."

"That doesn't mean there won't be an indictment," Dershowitz continued. "This prosecutor seems to be a part of what I call the 'Get Trump Movement': Stop him from running at all costs, the Constitution be damned, justice be damned, precedents be damned, dignity of the grand jury be damned.

"As long as you get Trump, everything is justified, because that is a higher cause and a higher duty.

"That seems to be what's going on, not only in Georgia, but in Washington, and New York, and many other parts of the country."

Dershowitz denounced the 65 Project as a group of "radical, woke, left-wing, unethical lawyers," because they are actively working to bring all of Trump-tied lawyers before the Bar Association to lose their legal licenses.

"Nobody has been taken in front of the bar, unless they defend Trump," Dershowitz said, noting he had a bar complaint filed against him for having once defended Trump.

"So we're not going to get this prosecutor going in front of the bar; they're too busy going after people defending the Constitution" and "people they disagree with," according to Dershowitz.

"It's all part of 'Get Trump'; it's all part of that process," he said, concluding, the Georgia grand jury politicization and weaponization is just the "tip of a very, very deep iceberg."

