GOP Rep. Moves to Censure Rep. Green for SOTU Disruption

Republicans are again moving to censure Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, after he was removed from the House chamber for disrupting President Donald Trump's State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night.

Rep. Mike Rulli, R-Ohio, wrote on X on Wednesday that "Al Green is a disgrace to the United States Congress. I am immediately introducing a resolution to censure him for his disgusting outbursts and repeated violations of House Rules."

Green was ejected after holding up a banner reading "BLACK PEOPLE AREN'T APES!" as Trump entered the chamber to deliver his speech. He remained standing and displayed the sign as Trump began speaking before being escorted out by the House Sergeant at Arms, KTRH Radio reported.

The incident marked the second consecutive year Green has been removed from a presidential address to Congress.

Green was previously censured in a 224–198 House vote last year after repeatedly interrupting Trump during a joint session address and brandishing his cane in protest of the administration's immigration policies. That episode also resulted in his removal from the chamber.

The latest resolution could come to the House floor in the coming days as lawmakers consider whether Green's conduct warrants additional disciplinary action.

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., did not commit to holding a vote on a censure resolution, saying "Al Green was removed pretty quickly. I don't know if censure is going to be appropriate."

"I'll let our colleagues decide that," he added, according to NBC News.

Johnson said that "the point of a censure is to bring someone to the House floor and bring shame upon them for their actions. I think they showed the American people shame already."