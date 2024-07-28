Gore Endorses Harris For President

Former Vice President Al Gore joined on Sunday a growing list of Democrats in endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

Gore, who is a major environmental activist, posted on X, "As a prosecutor, @KamalaHarris took on Big Oil companies – and won. As @VP, she cast the tie-breaking vote to pass the most significant investment in climate solutions in history, the Inflation Reduction Act. That's the kind of climate champion we need in the White House."

Gore, who served as President Bill Clinton's vice president and then lost a very close presidential election in 2000 to George W. Bush, added, "With so much at stake in this year's election — from strengthening democracy in the US and abroad, to expanding opportunity for the American people, to accelerating climate action — I'm proud to endorse Kamala Harris for president."

Gore's endorsement came soon after four leading environmental groups also announced their support for Harris — including the League of Conservation Voters Action Fund, the Sierra Club, the NRDC Action Fund, and Clean Energy for America Action, according to The Print.

These organizations said the Biden-Harris administration has done far more to address the climate crisis and environmental injustice than any administration in American history.