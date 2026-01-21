Davos Event Ends Early After Al Gore Heckles Lutnick

An event at the World Economic Forum in Davos was called off Tuesday night amid disruptions during the program.

Former Vice President Al Gore acknowledged that he heckled Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick at an event that was ultimately called off before it ended.

"I sat and listened to his remarks," Gore said in a statement to Mediaite. "I didn't interrupt him in any way. It's no secret that I think this administration's energy policy is insane.

"And at the end of his speech I reacted with how I felt, and so did several others."

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde walked out of a Davos dinner during Lutnick's speech criticizing Europe, and the hosts called off the event before dessert, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The dinner was hosted by BlackRock CEO Larry Fink, a co-chair of the World Economic Forum, for major members of the forum, heads of state and other dignitaries, according to a person invited to the event.

Several hundred people were invited to the dinner. Fink ended the event before dessert after the heckling incident, as people began walking out, one of the sources said.

The European Central Bank declined to comment to Reuters.

Reuters contributed to this report.