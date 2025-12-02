RNC: State Rep. Aftyn Behn Too Extreme for Tennessee

Democrat state Rep. Aftyn Behn has positioned herself on the far left of Tennessee politics, taking positions the Republican National Committee said are "too extreme" for most voters in the state.

In an email sent to supporters, the GOP highlighted several instances it argued place Behn on the fringe of kitchen table issues, while urging voters to turn out in support of Republican Rep. Matt Van Epps.

After the March 2023 Covenant School shooting that killed six people, Behn said a major reason she decided to run for office was to ensure that "trans kids and our trans communities" have an advocate in the state Legislature.

The shooter had expressed pro-trans views and behavior.

Behn has also stated that men can "give birth," putting her on the fringe of a social issue in a state that has grown increasingly conservative in recent years, voting over 64% for President Donald Trump in 2024.

Van Epps leads Behn by 2 points in the latest Emerson College poll, 49% to 47%, respectively, and by 8 points in internal Democratic polling from Workbench Strategies and Impact Research.

Trump has endorsed Van Epps and even called into a rally Monday for the congressman at a wealthy donor's home, telling attendees that "the whole world is watching Tennessee."