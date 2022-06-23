RNC's Dennard: Why Vote for Democrats? They Haven't Delivered

Americans of all stripes are feeling the pain of the Biden administration’s failed policies.

Biden’s historic inflation does not discriminate — it makes it harder for every citizen to balance their checkbook, put food on the table, and survive.

In fact, 41 percent of employees are currently living paycheck to paycheck.

Making matters worse for parents, schools held hostage by teachers’ unions and the radical left seek to spread divisive ideologies to the rich and the poor alike.

George Soros backed, soft-on-crime district attorneys make our cities less safe as violence spikes.

And a president with a propensity for embarrassing "gaffes" on the global stage makes America less credible and less safe.

Nearly every crisis our country faces today can be attributed to Biden and the Democrats’ failed leadership. So I ask: In 2022, why would you ever want to vote for Democrats?

Progressives say vote Democrat for a fair economy which works for all Americans.

Yet, Democrats have delivered the exact opposite.

Since the passage of Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus, price hikes have outpaced wage increases every single month. Onerous restrictions on American energy production have led to skyrocketing gas prices. The average American family will spend an extra $7,620 over the next year thanks to Biden’s reckless economic agenda.

Democrats’ response? Buy a $64,000 electric car.

The Democrats’ tax-and-spend agenda is hurting the very people they claim to stand for.

Working-class Americans don’t have an extra $7,000 to spend, let alone an extra $64,000.

Fixed-income seniors are watching their hard-earned savings dry up before their eyes.

Women and mothers are struggling as shortages of baby formula and feminine care products sweep across the nation. But there is an alternative.



Republicans seek to lift up all Americans and unleash the power of our economy with an opportunity agenda that emphasizes economic freedom and fiscal stewardship.

Liberal parents say vote Democrat if you want good public schools which set our children up for success. Democrats have shown repeatedly that they are willing to put the interests of teachers’ unions and radical groups before kids and families.

Throughout 2020 and 2021, Democrats kept schools closed despite the obvious negative effects on our children. In doing so, they worsened racial and economic disparities in learning outcomes, putting vulnerable students even farther behind their peers.

And now, Democrats are engaged in a war on the right of parents to engage in the education of their children.

Last year, Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe famously argued that parents deserve no say in the education of their children — then he doubled down.

The Biden administration sought the release of a letter which compared concerned parents to domestic terrorists. Republicans respect the role of parents in the education of their children and push for policies like school choice which offer disadvantaged Americans a ticket out of poverty.

Activists say vote Democrat to give an opportunity to those living in our inner cities.

The reality?

Defund the police policies make our cities less safe by taking police officers off the streets while allowing criminals to roam them freely.

In 2021, 12 major Democrat-run cities saw their highest homicide levels on record.

This year, in seven major Democrat-run cities, crime has increased up to 40% over 2021.

Radical proposals like defunding the police and ending cash bail don’t make our cities safer. Instead, they allow violence to upend the lives of inner-city residents.

Republicans stand proudly behind our police, knowing that they are critical for protecting our most vulnerable citizens and their property.

Democrat pundits claim you vote Democrat for America to be respected on the world stage. The Biden administration’s feckless foreign policy has shown weakness rather than strength, jeopardizing America’s long-term security.

Biden’s bungled withdrawal from Afghanistan made both our allies and our enemies question our resolve, while leaving Americans stranded in the hands of the Taliban. Now, as China continues to make threatening steps towards Taiwan, the Biden administration is sending mixed signals.

On multiple occasions, the president has committed to defending Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion. Each time, White House staffers walked back the comments, claiming that the president misspoke.

An American president who cannot credibly outline America’s foreign policy makes us all less safe. Republicans stand for an unambiguous defense of American interests and ideals, especially as we move into a new era of great power competition with China.

For decades, Democrats have not delivered results for the very people they claim to represent. Republicans offer an alternative: an agenda of opportunity, patriotism, and strength which empowers every American to reach their full potential.

So, this writer asks again: Why would you ever want to vote Democrat?

Come November, the time has come to vote Republican.

Paris Dennard is the National Spokesperson and Director of Black Media Affairs for the Republican National Committee. Follow him on Twitter: @PARISDENNARD.