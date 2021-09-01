OutKick Media Founder Says Biden Lying About Afghanistan

President Joe Biden is lying about the Afghanistan mission, says OutKick sports media founder Clay Travis.

"Biden labeled it an extraordinarily successful mission. That is a lie,'' Travis said Wednesday in a video posted to his Twitter account after Biden nationally praised the Afghanistan evacuation and defended the U.S. departure from a ''forever war.''

''This was not an extraordinarily successful mission; this was the biggest American foreign policy failure of my life. … This was Saigon 1975 on steroids.

''He said it was a complete success. He also said Donald Trump was to blame for the previous agreement. So how can this be an extraordinarily successful mission and a complete success yet simultaneously you were trying to blame Donald Trump for the failure? Either the mission was a success, or it wasn't. The reality here is Joe Biden failed.''

Biden on Tuesday defended his decision to withdraw U.S. service members from Afghanistan.

"My fellow Americans, the war in Afghanistan is now over," Biden said at the White House. "I'm the fourth president who has faced the issue of whether and when to end this war. When I was running for president, I made a commitment to the American people that I would end this war. Today I've honored that commitment."

The president said the real choice in Afghanistan was ''between leaving and escalating.''

"I was not going to extend this forever war, and I was not extending a forever exit," he said.

Travis says Biden's failures are being hidden by mainstream meaid.

"Two explosions have occurred outside the Kabul airport gates, killing many & injuring several Americans," Travis tweeted on Aug. 26. "Yesterday the Biden administration was bragging to the media about how successful their departure was. This is a disgrace."