Afghan Activists Claim US 'Betrayal' as Taliban Implement Sharia Law

Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad told ''The Story With Martha MacCallum'' on Monday that women's rights activists in Afghanistan feel betrayed by President Joe Biden as Taliban insurgents consolidate control over the country after the withdrawal of U.S. troops last year, Fox News reported.

Alinejad said that she is in contact with women's rights activists in Afghanistan who are dumbfounded by the sudden lack of U.S. support.

''I'm in touch with a lot of women in Afghanistan. They're really angry with the American government,'' Alinejad said.

''To be honest, it's very heartbreaking. I call it like this is — a betrayal, [and] not only from the Biden administration,'' she said. ''It is a betrayal for all of those politicians around the world that are witnessing how people are being beheaded in Afghanistan [and] getting shot in Iran,'' she added.

Alinejad said that conditions for Afghans, especially women, continue to deteriorate under the Taliban. The government has banned the observance of religions other than Islam and recently ordered the beheading of all display mannequins, citing them as ''idol worship.''

''We, the people of Afghanistan and Iran, we share the pain. We experienced this,'' Alinejad told host Martha MacCallum.

''In reality in Afghanistan and Iran under Sharia law, if you don't want to be a Muslim anymore if you criticize the prophet if you criticize the Islamic law and for the crime of apostasy and blasphemy, you will be beheaded.''