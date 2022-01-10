×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Afghanistan | Biden Administration | afghanistan | biden | withdrawal | taliban

Afghan Activists Claim US 'Betrayal' as Taliban Implement Sharia Law

afghans at child's funeral

People carry the body of a child killed in an explosion on Jan. 10, 2022, in eastern Afghanistan near the border with Pakistan. A statement from the governor’s office said the blast took place when a cart from which food was sold struck an old, unexploded mortar shell. (Shir Shah Hamdard/AP)

By    |   Monday, 10 January 2022 07:37 PM

Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad told ''The Story With Martha MacCallum'' on Monday that women's rights activists in Afghanistan feel betrayed by President Joe Biden as Taliban insurgents consolidate control over the country after the withdrawal of U.S. troops last year, Fox News reported.

Alinejad said that she is in contact with women's rights activists in Afghanistan who are dumbfounded by the sudden lack of U.S. support.

''I'm in touch with a lot of women in Afghanistan. They're really angry with the American government,'' Alinejad said.

''To be honest, it's very heartbreaking. I call it like this is — a betrayal, [and] not only from the Biden administration,'' she said. ''It is a betrayal for all of those politicians around the world that are witnessing how people are being beheaded in Afghanistan [and] getting shot in Iran,'' she added.

Alinejad said that conditions for Afghans, especially women, continue to deteriorate under the Taliban. The government has banned the observance of religions other than Islam and recently ordered the beheading of all display mannequins, citing them as ''idol worship.''

''We, the people of Afghanistan and Iran, we share the pain. We experienced this,'' Alinejad told host Martha MacCallum.

''In reality in Afghanistan and Iran under Sharia law, if you don't want to be a Muslim anymore if you criticize the prophet if you criticize the Islamic law and for the crime of apostasy and blasphemy, you will be beheaded.''

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad told ''The Story With Martha MacCallum'' on Monday that women's rights activists in Afghanistan feel betrayed by President Joe Biden as Taliban insurgents consolidate control over the country after the withdrawal of U.S. troops last year ,...
afghanistan, biden, withdrawal, taliban
236
2022-37-10
Monday, 10 January 2022 07:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved