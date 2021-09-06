×
afghanistan | biden | trump

Poll: 40 Percent of Voters Blame Biden for Tragedy in Afghanistan

US President Joe Biden makes his way to board Air Force One before departing from Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland on September 3, 2021. (Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty)

By    |   Monday, 06 September 2021 12:34 PM

Forty percent of U.S. voters blame President Joe Biden for the recent tragedy in Afghanistan, according to a new I&I/TIPP poll.

A smaller percentage (23) blame former President Donald Trump. Voters said U.S. intelligence agencies (10%), Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin (2%), and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken were also to blame.

The poll, comprised of 1,305 adults and taken from September 1-3, was conducted by TechnoMetrica Market Intelligence. The margin of error was +/- 2.8 points.

The poll also showed that party lines played a role in placing blame for the Afghanistan debacle. Only 19% of Democrats blame Biden, but 40% of Democrats blame Trump. An overwhelming 72% of Republicans blame Biden, and 5% blame Trump. Independents blame Biden over Trump, 38-20%.

The poll also notes that among blacks and Hispanics, both blame Biden and Trump equally, at 27%.

