Poll: 40 Percent of Voters Blame Biden for Tragedy in Afghanistan

Forty percent of U.S. voters blame President Joe Biden for the recent tragedy in Afghanistan, according to a new I&I/TIPP poll.

A smaller percentage (23) blame former President Donald Trump. Voters said U.S. intelligence agencies (10%), Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin (2%), and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken were also to blame.

The poll, comprised of 1,305 adults and taken from September 1-3, was conducted by TechnoMetrica Market Intelligence. The margin of error was +/- 2.8 points.

The poll also showed that party lines played a role in placing blame for the Afghanistan debacle. Only 19% of Democrats blame Biden, but 40% of Democrats blame Trump. An overwhelming 72% of Republicans blame Biden, and 5% blame Trump. Independents blame Biden over Trump, 38-20%.

The poll also notes that among blacks and Hispanics, both blame Biden and Trump equally, at 27%.