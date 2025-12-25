GOP Lawmakers Back Trump Pause on Afghan Visa Program

As Kabul fell to the Taliban in 2021 following the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan, many Republicans in Congress urged the government to provide refuge to Afghans who had assisted American forces during nearly two decades of war.

The New York Times reported that in the months and years that followed, both Republican and Democrat lawmakers pressed for expanding the Special Immigrant Visa program, arguing it was a moral obligation to protect Afghan allies who faced retaliation for their work with U.S. troops, diplomats, and contractors.

That bipartisan effort has since stalled following the arrest of Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan evacuee charged with shooting two National Guard members in Washington D.C., shortly before Thanksgiving, killing one and seriously wounding the other.

After the shooting, President Donald Trump said the United States must reexamine every Afghan who entered the country during the Biden administration, pausing further visa expansion.

Many Republicans who once supported increasing Afghan admissions have since backed Trump's position, citing security concerns and the need for stricter screening.

Texas Republican Rep. Michael McCaul said the push for more visas had been severely damaged, calling the situation unfortunate given that many Afghan applicants had fought alongside U.S. forces.

Since 2021, more than 190,000 Afghans have entered the United States, including recipients of Special Immigrant Visas and others admitted temporarily under parole while seeking asylum or permanent residency.

Earlier this year, a bipartisan group of lawmakers sought an additional 20,000 visas, arguing the program included extensive background checks and biometric screening.

Several Republicans said the shooting changed the political and policy landscape.

Rep. Lloyd Smucker, R-Pa., said he would defer to the president on how to proceed, while Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said the incident required a fresh review of the process.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said the attack underscored the need for stronger vetting while noting the contributions many Afghans made to protecting U.S. troops.

Republicans have also criticized the Biden-era parole program that allowed Afghans to remain temporarily in the country, noting that Lakanwal entered under that status before later receiving asylum.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., said the administration should pause admissions until the government can confirm the status and well-being of those already admitted.

The shift reflects growing Republican support for Trump's position that immigration programs tied to Afghanistan require tighter oversight and more thorough vetting before any expansion is allowed.