WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: administration | education | english | schools

Administration Ends Obama-Era Support Mandates for English Learners

By    |   Thursday, 21 August 2025 01:19 PM EDT

The Trump administration has withdrawn federal guidance that required schools to provide a wide range of services to students not proficient in English.

The 2015 policy, issued under President Barack Obama, directed school districts to offer language acquisition classes, support for disabilities, and access to grade-level curriculum materials. A notice on the Education Department's website states that the rule has been rescinded, The New York Times reported Thursday.

When the guidance was enacted, the Education and Justice Departments warned that failing to provide these services would violate Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination based on race and national origin.

The change marks a shift in how the administration is interpreting federal civil rights law. Previous administrations used Title VI to expand support for racial and ethnic minorities, but the current administration has often argued that programs targeted at specific groups, such as immigrant or Black students, could constitute discrimination against other students.

Many school districts may not immediately change their approach, as they already have programs in place and remain committed to serving English learners.

Education experts, however, warn that without federal oversight, some districts could scale back support. Without direction from Washington, schools may reduce services or eliminate programs.

Jill Siegelbaum, a former Education Department lawyer whose position was eliminated earlier this month, said she fears that some school systems will respond by segregating English learners or limiting their access to mainstream classes.

"There is nothing holding the school districts accountable in any meaningful way," she said, adding that while the guidance has been rescinded, the underlying laws protecting English learners remain unchanged and have been in place since the 1980s.

Siegelbaum further said the administration is "testing boundaries, and they don’t seem to have any problem challenging laws that have been repeatedly tested, examined, re-examined, and relied upon for significant periods of time. That is true across the board."
 

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The Trump administration has withdrawn federal guidance that required schools to provide a wide range of services to students not proficient in English. The 2015 policy, issued under President Barack Obama, directed school districts...
administration, education, english, schools
315
2025-19-21
Thursday, 21 August 2025 01:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved