Gates: Status Quo Joe Will Fail America

During the time I worked for Donald Trump on the campaign trail in 2016, I remember the one reason more than many others of why his supporters pledged their votes to him.

The majority of Americans had grown tired of politics and politicians.

The underlying anger had risen to the surface in powerful and unexpected ways.

Why did Donald Trump win the presidency in 2016?

He was and remains an outsider. He was not a politician. He embodied the ideal of change.

Despite the strategy, targeted ads, debates and efforts to get out the vote, which are important components to a presidential campaign, he won because the American voters were desperate for an unorthodox approach.

Americans had become disillusioned with political leaders and government bureaucracy irrespective of political party. They were exhausted from the incessant lying, broken promises of a better life, and failure of government institutions to even remotely function.

Most American’s wanted to disrupt the cycle of political inertia that had sustained the swamp that still is Washington, D.C. — and plagued our entire country for decades.

The idea of change lead by an outsider triggered an emotional groundswell across all demographics nationally; this catapulted Trump to the presidency.

Now as Joe Biden attempts to usher in a new government, under the tinge of a possibly compromised election outcome, and on a promise of "Build Back Better," it's worth examining his perspective of change.

In short, Joe Biden is proposing a slate of candidates to serve in his government that wreaks of the status quo: do nothing Washington insiders. This bunch of bureaucratic hustlers captures the essence of a different slogan: "Bungling, Beleaguered, Blemished."

There is not one single candidate for any position offered by Biden that represents change, originality, or even creative thinking — all of which are needed to tackle the enormity of the grueling issues America faces.

Instead, his proposed nominees are steeped in bureaucratic failures, complacency, motivated by self-interest, and most of which are fervently loyal to former President Barack Obama.

One of the many reasons presidential administrations collectively fail is that the same officials are frequently recycled with different titles, as if that might extend their shelf life or relevance. In Mr. Biden’s case, 26 of his current 38 nominations for senior positions worked for Mr. Obama.

This dynamic reflects a third Obama administration rather than a first Biden one.

But the problems extend far beyond just the allegiance of the appointees.

We must also consider their capabilities and track record. Mr. Biden’s recent nomination of Susan Rice is arguably one of the most compromised and polarizing members on his slate.

The list of Ms. Rice’s blunders over her years in different government roles is comprehensive and problematic.

However, more troubling is that Ms. Rice has been selected to lead the domestic policy agenda for Mr. Biden, a deeply challenging list of priorities. After examining Ms. Rice’s record, it seems completely devoid of domestic policy credentials. In fact, her entire career has focused on foreign policy. It is both disconcerting and irresponsible of Mr. Biden to reward past failures and inexperience, with a role so critical to the domestic needs of Americans.

Another notable example of Mr. Biden’s impotence to select innovative and inspiring nominees includes Anthony Blinken, the proposed aide for secretary of state. While he has characteristically operated behind the scenes in his numerous government posts, Mr. Blinken’s recent nomination will heave him onto center stage and hold him to account on two formative matters.

First, Mr. Blinken played numerous roles at key moments relating to Hunter Biden’s suspicious foreign business transactions.

We now know that Mr. Blinken was directly involved in arranging controversial meetings between foreign agents from multiple countries and Mr. Biden that are linked to alleged financial misconduct by his son.

Now, with the recent announcement that Hunter and Joe Biden’s brother, James, are under federal criminal investigation, Mr. Blinken’s actions will be revealed and he will be held to account.

Second, Mr. Blinken actively and directly promoted the deceptive narrative that President Trump’s campaign "colluded" with Russian forces to win the 2016 election.

He was fully aware of classified intelligence which concluded this claim was false and knew that Hillary Clinton was behind the effort to create this allusion.

It's discouraging that this sort of behavior is now being rewarded with a prime post.

The resolve by voters to demand change in 2016 was emblematic of President Trump’s victory. It constituted a formidable part of his government, those appointees serving it, and his approach to navigating decisions in it.

The same cannot be said for Joe Biden who rarely associated himself or his campaign with the concept of change.

If you are one of the 74 million worried Americans who did not vote for Biden, fret not.

The deliberate choice of Mr. Biden to neglect nominating change agents in his government is surprisingly great news. It will without question lead to a renewed Republican majority in the House and expanded control in the Senate in the 2022 elections. It's precisely the impact expected of someone who has been in government for more than 45 years.

A politician who has survived by embracing complacency and the status quo while repeatedly failing the American people.

Rick Gates served as the deputy campaign chairman for Donald Trump in 2016 and was a senior official for the president’s inauguration and transition. He is the author of “Wicked Game: An Insider’s Story of How Trump Won, Mueller Failed, and America Lost.”