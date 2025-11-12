WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: adelita grijalva | house | jeffrey epstein | petition | thomas massie | mike johnson

Rep. Grijalva's Swearing-In Puts Focus on Epstein Petition

By    |   Wednesday, 12 November 2025 09:52 AM EST

Arizona Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva's swearing in on Wednesday is expected to provide the final vote needed to pass a bill forcing the release of the Jeffrey Epstein case files.

Grijalva, a Democrat, will take the oath at 4 p.m. — just before the House votes to reopen the government after a nearly seven-week shutdown.

Minutes later, she is expected to sign on as the 218th — and decisive — name on a rare discharge petition that would wrest control of the Epstein issue away from House leadership and the Justice Department, Axios reported.

The petition, led by Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and progressive Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., would force a vote on a bill requiring the DOJ to turn over its Epstein case files, including long-hidden details about the late sex trafficker's powerful associates, Politico reported.

Under House rules, once the 218th signature is added, a seven-legislative-day "ripening" period begins, after which Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has two legislative days to bring the measure to the floor, CNN reported.

That sets up an early-December showdown that Washington insiders in both parties have tried for months to avoid.

Johnson delayed Grijalva's swearing-in for 50 days — the longest such lag in more than a decade — drawing loud complaints from Democrats who accused him of running interference for the White House to block the petition.

It was only after the Democrats' government shutdown ended that Johnson scheduled Grijalva's ceremony.

Massie says the votes are there, and conservatives see the effort as a key test of whether Congress is serious about transparency after years of talk about "two tiers of justice."

Johnson has argued the petition is unnecessary, insisting the House Oversight Committee is already obtaining "thousands of pages" from DOJ through a subpoena.

But that probe has been slow rolled, with the department pausing cooperation during the shutdown and handing over documents on its own timeline.

For many conservatives, that's exactly why a tougher, binding mandate is needed.

Even if the bill passes the House, it faces an uphill battle in the Senate, where GOP leaders have previously shrugged off the need for legislation and blocked a similar push by Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

But a strong bipartisan vote in the House would dramatically raise the political cost of continued stonewalling, especially for Republicans who campaign on cleaning up the DOJ and expose elite predators.

Newsmax Wires contributed to this report.

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Arizona Rep.-elect Adelita Grijalva's swearing in on Wednesday is expected to provide the final vote needed to pass a bill forcing the release of the Jeffrey Epstein case files.
adelita grijalva, house, jeffrey epstein, petition, thomas massie, mike johnson
396
2025-52-12
Wednesday, 12 November 2025 09:52 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved