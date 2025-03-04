Trump to Congress: 'Tirelessly' Working to End Ukraine War

President Donald Trump told Congress on Tuesday night that he is "working tirelessly" to end the war in Ukraine.

His remarks, carried live by Newsmax, come days after his Oval Office spat with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that brought a halt to negotiations on a mineral rights deal that Trump hoped would be a prelude to a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia.

"I am also working tirelessly to end the savage conflict in Ukraine. Millions of Ukrainians and Russians have been needlessly killed or wounded in this horrific and brutal conflict, with no end in sight," Trump said in his joint address. "The United States has sent hundreds of billions of dollars to support Ukraine's defense.

"Meanwhile, Europe has sadly spent more money buying Russian oil and gas than they have spent on defending Ukraine – by far. And [former President Joe] Biden has authorized more money in this fight than Europe has spent."

