×
Tags: adams | nyc | abortions | welcomed

Mayor Eric Adams: Women Wanting Abortions Welcome in NYC

New York Mayor Eric Adams (Spencer Platt/Getty)

By    |   Friday, 24 June 2022 12:54 PM

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said women around the country seeking abortions are welcome in his city.

His announcement came after the Supreme Court’s decision on Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade.  

"What the court has done today ignores the opinions of the majority of Americans, as it helps states control women’s bodies, their choices, and their freedoms," he said in a statement.

"There is nothing to call this Supreme Court opinion but an affront to basic human rights and one that aims to shackle women and others in reproductive bondage."

"Reproductive care is healthcare; but, put simply, this decision puts lives at risk," he added.

"To all New Yorkers: I want to say that they can still access safe, legal abortions here in New York City. And to those seeking abortions around the country: Know that you are welcome here and that we will make every effort to ensure our reproductive services are available and readily accessible to you. This city will continue to respect, protect, and fulfill the core tenets of our fundamental rights to bodily autonomy and quality,and critical healthcare for those seeking access to an abortion."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said women around the country seeking abortions are welcome in his city.
Friday, 24 June 2022 12:54 PM
