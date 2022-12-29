Adam Schiff: California Senate Run Under 'Very Serious Consideration'

Congressman Adam Schiff of California reiterated last week that he was seriously considering a run for the state's U.S. Senate seat in 2024, Fox's KTTV 11 reported.

Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, previously indicated his intention to seek the spot amid rumors that 89-year-old Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a five-term incumbent, has suffered substantial memory loss.

"Look, I am getting a lot of encouragement to run for the Senate from people in California and colleagues here in Congress. If Sen. Feinstein retires, then I will give it very serious consideration," Schiff told the network, echoing comments made earlier this month on CBS News' "Face the Nation."

"At this point, I think we're waiting to see what Sen. Feinstein has to say about her plans," he continued. "But yes — it is something I'm giving serious consideration to."

The top Democrat further stated it would be a "great responsibility" to protect American democracy in the upper chamber, allowing him to "fight for an economy that works for everyone" if he decides to run.

His clarification arrives as Schiff prepares for the next chapter, conceding the House Democratic Caucus' leadership contest to Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York in late November as the party gears up to be in the minority next year.

Several other notable Democrats have also floated the possibility of running in the 2024 Senate election, according to Politico. That list includes Schiff's House colleagues Ro Khanna and Katie Porter, who are reportedly fielding entries.

Former Democratic Sen. Barbara Boxer of California told the outlet that three primary hopefuls have already contacted her to seek advice on the race, as Feinstein's health appears to continue declining.

"They're starting to call me to get ready for what is a massive campaign — truly, massively expensive and hard-fought," Boxer said. "It will be a very crowded field."

Feinstein suggested on Dec. 13 that she would not seek premature retirement before 2024, telling the Los Angeles Times that she intends to "absolutely" stay in office and that "a lot can happen in two years."

In addition, the senator and her top aide confirmed a decision on whether to seek a sixth consecutive full term should come by Spring 2023.