Sen. Schiff: Comey Indictment 'Blatant Abuse' of DOJ

Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., blasted the indictment of former FBI Director James Comey as a "blatant abuse" of the Justice Department.

Schiff took to social media following the indictment on federal charges of making false statements and obstruction, criticizing President Donald Trump for assigning Lindsey Halligan, the new interim U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, to prosecute Comey.

"Donald Trump forced out a respected U.S. Attorney [Erik Siebert] because they wouldn't go along with Trump's demands for political prosecutions. Less than a week later, his inexperienced handpicked successor brings charges against a member of Trump's enemies list," Schiff said in a post to X.

"In my almost six years as an Assistant U.S. Attorney, I never witnessed such a blatant abuse of the department. The DOJ is now little more than an arm of the president's retribution campaign," he concluded.