WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: adam schiff | james comey | indictment | abuse | doj

Sen. Schiff: Comey Indictment 'Blatant Abuse' of DOJ

Adam Schiff points while speaking
Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. (AP)

By    |   Thursday, 25 September 2025 08:38 PM EDT

Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., blasted the indictment of former FBI Director James Comey as a "blatant abuse" of the Justice Department.

Schiff took to social media following the indictment on federal charges of making false statements and obstruction, criticizing President Donald Trump for assigning Lindsey Halligan, the new interim U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, to prosecute Comey.

"Donald Trump forced out a respected U.S. Attorney [Erik Siebert] because they wouldn't go along with Trump's demands for political prosecutions. Less than a week later, his inexperienced handpicked successor brings charges against a member of Trump's enemies list," Schiff said in a post to X.

"In my almost six years as an Assistant U.S. Attorney, I never witnessed such a blatant abuse of the department. The DOJ is now little more than an arm of the president's retribution campaign," he concluded.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., blasted the indictment of former FBI Director James Comey as a "blatant abuse" of the Justice Department.
adam schiff, james comey, indictment, abuse, doj
142
2025-38-25
Thursday, 25 September 2025 08:38 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved