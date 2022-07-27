Rep. Kinzinger Slams Harris For Stating Pronouns

Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger uncharacteristically joined sides with his own party in mocking Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday.

The Illinois representative, a staunch critic of former President Donald Trump, took aim at Harris' self-introduction during a roundtable meeting on abortion rights.

"I am Kamala Harris. My pronouns are she and her. I am a woman sitting at the table wearing a blue suit," the vice president stated.

Kinzinger replied to the clip: "If you ever wonder why the left still can't win elections despite the insanity of Trumpism, save stuff like this for reference later ... You can get mad at me, but I'm not wrong."

The White House later said Harris peculiarly introduced herself to honor the 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Newsweek also reported that she was joined by a group of disability advocates in the room.

Several Twitter users were quick to point out the reason, including Democratic political strategist Atima Omara.

"On #ADA32 seems like a good time to remind folks that if you want an event to be accessible to visually impaired/blind people what Vice President Kamala Harris is modeling here is how it should be done," Omara wrote.

However, conservative commentator Seth Dillon, the current CEO of The Babylon Bee, argued that "It's not important for the visually impaired to know the color of her hair or clothing.

"These are pointless details. She—and the others presenters who did this—only offered comical, partial descriptions of themselves so they would have an excuse to share their pronouns," Dillon tweeted.