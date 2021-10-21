$1M Ad Campaign in Virginia Rips McAuliffe's Comments on Education

A new ad blasting Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe over his comments on parents’ involvement in the education of their children was released Thursday.

The $1 million ad campaign, launched by Free to Learn Action, a group backed by conservatives, will officially start to air on Friday. It will run on TV stations throughout Virginia. A digital component of the campaign will target certain counties.

The 30-second ad starts out with a narrator saying: "Raising children. There’s so many roles. Cheerleader. Teacher. The most important: protector. But Terry McAuliffe spent years minimizing the role of parents."

The ad then cuts to a clip of the former governor saying: "I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach."

The narrator continues: "Now, our children are paying the price. Failing test scores. Sexual assaults. And a divisive, activist curriculum."

Alleigh Marré, President of FTL Action said: "The fact that many parents no longer feel like their child is entrusted to a safe school environment erodes the most basic expectation between a parent and the education system. We cannot allow this to continue. The safety and future of our children is at stake.

"Holding public officials accountable for their actions is crucial. By working alongside parents and shining the spotlight on this abhorrent behavior, we want parents to know they are not alone. We have your back and we will work tirelessly to see all children succeed in the classroom."

Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin has been highlighting education-related issues as a key campaign platform, The Hill noted.

Meanwhile, the American Federation of Teachers also launched an ad last week in support of McAuliffe on the issue of education.