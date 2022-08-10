Poll: 70 Percent of Americans Support Putting Abortion on Ballot

Seventy percent of Americans support using a ballot measure to decide abortion rights at the state level, and 54% said they would vote in favor of legalizing the procedure, according to an Ipsos-Reuters poll released Wednesday.

The poll, conducted Aug. 5-8, comes two months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and one week after Kansas voters rejected a ballot measure that would have allowed the Republican-controlled Legislature to tighten restrictions or ban the procedure outright.

The proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution would have added language stating that it does not grant the right to abortion. A 2019 state Supreme Court decision declared that access to abortion is a "fundamental" right under the state's Bill of Rights, preventing a ban and potentially thwarting legislative efforts to enact new restrictions.

The Ipsos survey found that 40% of Americans were very or somewhat familiar with the Kansas ballot measure while 59% of Americans said they have either heard of the measure but know almost nothing about it or have not heard of the measure.

In general, most Americans (32%) say abortion should be legal in most cases, compared with 28% who said the procedure should be illegal in most cases.

The poll surveyed 1,018 adults. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points at the 95% confidence level, for results based on the entire sample of adults.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.