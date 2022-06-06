×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: abortion rights | protest | lock | supreme court

Pro-Abortion Protester Locks Himself to US Supreme Court Fence

Pro-Abortion Protester Locks Himself to US Supreme Court Fence
Abortion-rights activist Guido Reichstadter is detained by Supreme Court Police officers after chaining himself to a security fence in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images).

Monday, 06 June 2022 12:54 PM

An abortion rights protester on Monday chained himself to a perimeter fence set up outside the U.S. Supreme Court to protest its expected decision overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade ruling that legalized the procedure nationwide.

The man, who secured a heavy-duty U-shaped bicycle lock around his neck, chanted "Overturn Roe? Hell no!" as a group of antiabortion protesters marched and shouted back at him, carrying signs with slogans including "Protection at Conception."

The man remained secured to the fence for about 15 minutes until he was removed by authorities. He held up a green bandana with the address of an abortion rights group's website. In a video on the group's Twitter feed, the man identified himself as Guido Reichstadter of Miami and said he was there because Americans' rights were coming under attack.

"I'm doing this as the first step, kind of like throwing down the gauntlet, the first step in a call to the people of America who support abortion rights - and that's the vast majority of us - to step out of inaction and passivity and sitting back and to enter nonviolent resistance," he said.

The ruling in the case, involving Republican-backed abortion restrictions in Mississippi, is expected by the end of June.

Abortion rights battles have been flaring around the country since a draft opinion powered by the Supreme Court's conservative majority that would overturn the landmark decision was leaked last month.

Such a ruling would enable states to outlaw abortion, a goal of many Republican elected

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
An abortion rights protester on Monday chained himself to a perimeter fence set up outside the U.S. Supreme Court to protest its expected decision overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade ruling that legalized the procedure nationwide.
abortion rights, protest, lock, supreme court
253
2022-54-06
Monday, 06 June 2022 12:54 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved