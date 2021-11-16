Pro-Abortion Group Endorses 12 House Democrats in Midterms

A prominent pro-abortion group announced it would endorse 12 House Democrats for reelection.

NARAL Pro-Choice America said Tuesday it was endorsing the lawmakers, all of whom are on the National Republican Congressional Committee's midterm target list.

"As the right to abortion faces an existential threat, it is more important than ever that we have representatives in Congress who will fight for a world where everybody can make their own decisions about their lives, families, and futures," NARAL President Mini Timmaraju said in a release.

"We trust that each of these leaders will continue to fight for the values of the overwhelming majority of people in the United States who support the freedom to decide if, when, and how to start or grow a family."

The Democrats endorsed by NARAL included: Reps. Abigail Spanberger and Elaine Luria of Virginia; Josh Harder of California; Sharice Davids of Kansas; Elissa Slotkin of Michigan; Jared Golden of Maine; Antonio Delgado of New York; Chris Pappas of New Hampshire; Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey; Tom O'Halleran of Arizona; Angie Craig of Minnesota; and Steven Horsford of Nevada.

NARAL claimed the endorsements came as "anti-choice, anti-freedom lawmakers have ramped up their attacks on abortion access with the goal of ultimately overturning Roe v. Wade."

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments over a Mississippi law that bans the procedure after 15 weeks and threatens the standing of Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion in the U.S.

The justices also are considering Texas’ six-week abortion ban, which was argued before the court on Nov. 1.

A Washington Post-ABC News survey released Tuesday found that 60% of Americans say they believe the Supreme Court should uphold Roe v. Wade, while only 27% say they think it should be overturned, The Hill reported.

Hours after Glenn Youngkin's stunning victory in the Virginia governor's race and other impressive GOP showings on Election Day, the National Republican Congressional Committee announced it had added 13 names to a long list of House Democrats being targeted in the 2022 midterms.

In another Washington Post-ABC News poll, Republicans held a 10-point lead over Democrats among registered voters on a generic congressional ballot. That's the largest lead GOP congressional candidates have held in the midterm election vote preferences of the poll in 40 years.