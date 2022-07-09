Restaurant Sees Spike in Fake Reservations After Hosting Kavanaugh

A Washington, D.C. steakhouse has seen a spike in fake reservations by pro-choice protestors upset it hosted Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh for dinner and later defended having him, reports Newsweek.

Kavanaugh ate dinner at Morton's Steakhouse on Wednesday night and had to exit out the back door after abortion rights protestors gathered out front when they found out he was there.

The surge in fake reservations came after Morton's defended having him on site.

"Honorable Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh and all of our other patrons at the restaurant were unduly harassed by unruly protestors while eating dinner at our Morton's restaurant," the restaurant told Politico.

"Politics, regardless of your side or views, should not trample the freedom at play of the right to congregate and eat dinner. There is a time and place for everything. Disturbing the dinner of all of our customers was an act of selfishness and void of decency."