Woman Charged With Threat to Kill Judge in Trump Case

A Texas woman was arrested and charged for allegedly threatening to kill the judge presiding over former President Donald Trump's criminal case in Washington, D.C.

Abigail Jo Shry of Alvin, Texas, called the federal courthouse in Washington and left a threatening voicemail for U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan on Aug. 5, according to court documents.

Chutkan is overseeing the election conspiracy case against Trump.

In the voicemail, Shry allegedly said, "Hey, you stupid slave," followed by a racial slur. She then threatened to kill anyone who went after Trump, including "all Democrats in Washington, D.C., and all people in the LGBTQ community," according to the criminal complaint.

Shry allegedly told Chutkan, "You are in our sights, we want to kill you," and added, "If Trump doesn't get elected in 2024, we are coming to kill you, so tread lightly, b****."

According to the complaint, Shry allegedly threatened to target Chutkan "personally" and "publicly" and also threatened her family.

Shry also allegedly threatened Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, in the message, saying, "We want to kill Sheila Jackson Lee."

Investigators traced the phone number to Shry, who admitted to leaving the threatening voicemail, according to the complaint.

"Shry stated that she had no plans to travel to Washington, D.C., or Houston to carry out anything she stated, adding that if Shelia Jackson Lee comes to Alvin, then we need to worry," the court documents said.

Shry is charged with one count of transmitting a threat to injure another person across state lines, which is a felony, and could be sentenced to up to five years in prison.

Magistrate Judge Sam S. Sheldon noted in the detention order that Shry had been charged four times in the past year for similar conduct, including at least two cases that resulted in conviction, and ruled on Monday that she would be held without bond during a preliminary detention hearing, according to the Washington Examiner.

Shry was charged with misdemeanor threat causing fear of imminent serious bodily injury on July 11 and was out on bond in that case when she left the threatening voicemail at Chutkan's office.

Chutkan, appointed by former President Barack Obama in 2014, was assigned to Trump's case brought by special counsel Jack Smith on Aug. 1. Trump was charged with four counts relating to conspiracy to defraud the government and obstruct the certification of the 2020 election results.

Republicans have decried Chutkan's involvement in the case, pointing to her lengthy prison sentences for Jan. 6 defendants and Obama campaign contributions before her nomination to the federal bench.

Chutkan has received enhanced security due to comments from Trump and allies accusing her of being biased and calling for her recusal.

Shry is scheduled to appear for a bond hearing on Sept. 13.