Arizona AG Hopeful Hamadeh to Newsmax: Momentum With GOP

"The energy and momentum is really in our favor," Arizona Republican attorney general candidate Abe Hamadeh told Newsmax on Monday, a day before the midterm elections.

He stressed that "Democrats will be suffering a humiliating loss come tomorrow," insisting in a "National Report" interview that "people are so sick and tired of Democratic policies."

He said that some of the main issues that resonate for Arizona voters is that Democrats "opened up our southern border, allowing hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants to walk in, put fentanyl on our streets, [and] released criminals instead of putting them in jail."

Hamadeh, who according to the polls, is in a tight race with Kris Mayes to be attorney general, said that his Democratic challenger doesn't really understand the law, as she has never actually been an attorney, and in regard to abortion, "is basically saying that she will disregard the law in order to inject her own personal beliefs."

He also stressed voting integrity, stating that "we have to work to make our election system better, because confidence has been completely eroded."

Hamadeh emphasized that, on all the major issues, Mayes has "nothing to run on, so all she does is try to clip tweets of my war room account."

