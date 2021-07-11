Abbott Defends Texas Voting Law Changes, Wants 'Integrity at the Polls'

Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday pushed back at Democrats’ allegations that new voting legislation was intended to suppress voters of color.

In an interview on “Fox News Sunday,” Abbott vehemently denied there was any restrictions aimed to squelch voting by minorities.

“Harris County tried to create its own voting system… with 24-hour voting,” Abbott argued, saying “we want to make sure we have integrity at the polls.”

"We are providing more hours per day for voting to make sure that anybody with any type of background, any type of working situation is going to have the opportunity to go vote,” he said. “With regard to the drive-through voting, this violates the fundamentals of the way that voting integrity has always been achieved—and that is the sanctity of the ballot box."

Abbott said drive-through voting was "contrary to going into the ballot box alone and [having] no one there watching over your shoulder” — and suggested it also poses the possibility of illegal “electioneering” to close to a polling site.

“It’s far easier to vote in the state of Texas than it is in Delaware,” the home state of President Joe Biden, Abbott charged.

Abbott said that even Democrats in his state agree that "improving the mail in ballot system is a way to achieve greater election integrity.”

“So what Texas is doing is we're making it easier to vote by adding more hours in early voting than we have in current law, but also making it harder to cheat with regard to mail in ballot."