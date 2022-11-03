O'Rourke Tops Abbott in Fundraising for Texas Governor's Race

Democrat Beto O'Rourke has outraised incumbent Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott by about $5.8 million in the state's gubernatorial race, The Texas Tribune is reporting.

The Tribune attributed the fundraising numbers to the last campaign finance reports before Tuesday's election.

The news outlet said O'Rourke reported raising about $76.6 million as of Oct. 29, while Abbott brought in about $70.7 million.

According to the reports, O'Rourke had $4.3 million of cash on hand, while Abbott had $3.7 million.

Eighty-three percent of Abbott's donors are from Texas, while 17% come from out-of-state. By comparison, 60% of O'Rourke's donors are from in-state, while 40% are from out-of-state.

Abbott's largest donation from an individual came from Javaid Anwar, president of Midland Energy, who contributed $2.6 million.

Billionaire George Soros was the individual who contributed the most to O'Rourke's campaign. Soros kicked in $1.5 million.

There will be one final update on campaign funds in January.

Meanwhile, an Oct. 21 poll from The Texas Politics Project at The University of Texas at Austin showed Abbott leading O'Rourke by 11 percentage points, 54% to 43%, among likely voters.

Abbott's widening advantage appears to come from his support among independents. According to the survey, 60% backed the governor, while only 29% supported O'Rourke, the former El Paso-area congressman.