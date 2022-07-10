Gov. Abbott: Flow of Migrants at Southern Border an 'Invasion'

Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday called the massive flow of migrants across the U.S. border an “invasion,” defending his executive order that allows Texas law enforcement officials to send them back to Mexico.

In an interview on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures,” Abbott said the influx is driven by drugs and human trafficking cartels.

“The United Nations declared the border between Texas or the United States and Mexico to be the worst death border and most dangerous border in the entire world,” Abbott said.

“We know about 42 terrorists who have been apprehended coming across the border, that's not counting the got-aways, and then there's the fentanyl coming across the border,” the governor added. “So, yes, we do have an invasion driven by the cartels coming across our border that are pouring people into our country at unprecedented levels.”

According to Abbott, there’s also a “technical reason” for defining the influx as an invasion contained in the Constitution.

“There are two parts of the U.S. Constitution,” he said.

“In that executive order that I issued this past week, I referenced both of those, plus I reference a provision of the Texas constitution that also uses the word invasion,” he said. “The purpose of using those words is it triggers certain additional ways and strategies that at states can use their powers to try to protect against actions such as those that are driven by the cartels.”

Abbott also predicted a “red wave” would dominate voting results in November in traditionally Democratic counties along the southern border.

“This is going to be a massive of red wave along the border,” he said. “The border counties and the border districts have historically always been Democrat. The one that Mayra Flores won was always held by a Democrat, it's now held by a Republican.”

“We will see other Republican victories along the border,” he asserted, “because so many people on the border are so angry about the Biden administration's approach to the open border policy.”

Abbott also blasted the Supreme Court decision that upheld the Biden administrations decision to end the Trump “remain in Mexico” policy.

“[The Biden administration… predicted that after the he elimination of these policies, we should have about 18,000 people coming across the border illegally per day,” Abbott said. “Extrapolate that for an annual basis, you're going to have more than 6 million people coming across the border a year. … This is outrageous, and the reason Americans are so angry about the Biden administration's approach to the border.”

He also took aim at Democrat Beto O’Rourke’s endorsement by the president of Mexico over Abbott for the gubernatorial race in the state.

“All of these illegal immigrants coming from Mexico into Texas, they are allowed into Mexico by President Lopez Obrador. And they're coming from countries across the entire world,” he said.

“Can you imagine anything worse in the United States of America than having Lopez Obrador working with [President Joe] Biden and O’Rourke with the open door border policies? My fellow Americans, it would be a crushing disaster from which we may never recover from … It would destroy our country.”