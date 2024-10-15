AARP Poll: Harris Draws Even With Trump in Michigan

Vice President Kamala Harris has pulled into a dead heat in the key battleground state of Michigan with former President Donald Trump at 46% each, according to a poll commissioned by AARP, released Tuesday.

The poll of 600 likely voters was conducted Oct. 2-8 and has a margin of error of +/- 4 percentage points. The survey was conducted by a bipartisan team of polling companies — the Democrat firm Impact Research and the Republican company Fabrizio Ward.

In a head-to-head race with third-party candidates excluded, Trump is leading 49%-48%. The result is virtually unchanged from the AARP's last survey in August, when Trump had a 45%-43% lead.

Other results from the poll include:

Harris holds a lead of 19 percentage points over Trump among female voters, and the former president has a 21-point advantage among male voters.

In the contest for the state's open Senate seat, Democrat Rep. Elissa Slotkin is at 49% and former Republican Rep. Mike Rogers is at 46%, well within the margin of error.

Of voters aged 50 and older, 90% said they are "extremely motivated" to vote in November, more than any other age group.

Among older voters, 16% are swing voters, those who do not vote straight-ticket Republican or Democrat.

Those age 50 and older are the largest voting bloc in Michigan, which means they could determine who wins the state.