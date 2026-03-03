Trump Endorses Montana Congressional Candidate Flint

Aaron Flint, a talk radio host in Montana, is coalescing support in his run for the 1st Congressional District.

Flint, who entered the race after Rep. Ryan Zinke announced his retirement Monday, was endorsed by President Donald Trump, as well as by Zinke and other prominent Montana politicians.

"It is my Great Honor to endorse Aaron Flint, who is running to represent the tremendous people of Montana's 1st Congressional District," Trump wrote on his Truth Social account. "Aaron is a MAGA Warrior."

Trump touted Flint's credentials as a fifth-generation Montanan and distinguished combat veteran.

"Aaron has dedicated his life to serving his Great State and Country. Lieutenant Colonel Flint served our Nation with Honor in Iraq and Afghanistan, and was awarded two Bronze Stars for Bravery," Trump wrote.

"Aaron has a wonderful wife, Jessica, and three beautiful children.

"As your next Congressman, Aaron will work tirelessly to Champion our Amazing Farmers and Ranchers, Grow the Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Unleash American Energy DOMINANCE, Keep our Border SECURE, Stop Migrant Crime, Support our Military/Veterans, Safeguard our Elections, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment."

Zinke also touted Flint's military credentials in his endorsement.

"Aaron is a decorated combat veteran, a strong America First Conservative, a lifelong advocate for our Montana way of life, and is the next generation of leadership Montana needs," Zinke wrote.

"When our country needed him after the September 11th terrorist attacks, Aaron raised his hand to serve," Zinke added. "Now when Montana needs him again, he's ready to serve. He has my complete and total endorsement!"

Zinke said the surgeries he has endured from his years as a Navy SEAL contributed to his retirement.

The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper site, lists the race as "Likely Republican."

More than 30 House Republicans have announced they will not seek reelection as the GOP tries to maintain its slim majority.

Sen. Tim Sheehy, Rep. Troy Downing, and Gov. Greg Gianforte have also endorsed Flint.