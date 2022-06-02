Antani: Biden Out of Touch With Asian Community

We just finished celebrating Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month at the end of May, marking the accomplishments and sacrifices of the AAPI community.

So, how did Joe Biden spend the day?

By staging a photo-op with the K-pop boy band BTS.

While BTS may be a global phenomenon will millions of fans, their visit was not a serious attempt to solve the severe economic and anti-Asian crime crises Biden has created.

We should take stock of how the nearly 25 million Asian Americans have done over the past few years to get a broader picture of how our community is doing.

Under the Trump administration, Asian Americans saw tremendous economic gains, with Asian-owned small businesses booming and the community reaching its lowest levels of unemployment on record.

Unfortunately, since Joe Biden took office those gains have been wiped out by policies leading to staggering inflation, high energy costs, rampant crime, and anti-Asian discrimination in schools.

In 2017, President Trump and Republicans in Congress cut taxes, saving Asian Americans $2,560 annually. Inflation — driven by the reckless spending of the Biden administration — has totally wiped out those gains and then some.

Americans are now paying a mind boggling $5,200 more this year due to inflation.

This has an enormous impact on the over 580,000 Asian-owned small businesses, hitting them with higher costs when they can afford it the least.

Gas prices are now over $4 a gallon in every state, a crippling tax on every American.

Nevertheless, Biden continues to reject the energy independence agenda of the Trump administration by pausing oil and gas leases and hinting to investors America’s energy resources are closed for business. A resounding 85% of Asian Americans believe Biden should make domestic energy production a priority, but we’re not holding our breath.

If high gas prices weren’t bad enough, Asian Americans no longer feel safe in their own homes. Democrat-run cities saw huge spikes in anti-Asian hate crimes, with San Francisco seeing a 567% increase and New York City seeing a 361% increase last year.

These spikes in crime have made Asian Americans one of the fastest-growing demographics of gun owners. While Democratically-run cities are defunding the police and undermine lawful gun ownership, Republicans are backing the blue and protecting the Second Amendment.

In addition to the staggering statistics on crime, under the Biden administration universities have been given the green light to discriminate against Asians.

The Biden Justice Department recently dropped a lawsuit against Yale University for its race-based admissions policy that allegedly discriminated against Asians.

A recent study has shown that 74% of Americans do not think race should be a factor during the admission process. The Biden administration also urged the Supreme Court not to hear a racial discrimination admissions case against Harvard University.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) under the leadership of Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel has made significant inroads into Asian American communities across the country.

Last cycle, the RNC’s efforts translated into real political progress with former President Trump increasing his share of the Asian American vote by 7% and the historic elections of Reps. Young Kim, R-Calif., and Michelle Steel, R-Calif., the first Republican Korean American women in Congress.

As Chairwoman McDaniel succinctly put it, "Joe Biden’s radical agenda on everything from inflation to crime and education is totally out of touch with Asian Pacific American voters."

While Biden meets with international pop stars, Republicans are making investments in listening to our concerns. In the last year, the RNC has opened numerous community centers across the nation to promote minority engagement and welcome new members.

This year alone, the RNC opened another Asian Pacific American community center in Las Vegas after opening APA community centers in Berkeley Lake, Georgia, Westminster, California, and Coppell, Texas.

These centers have brought many Asian Americans together and show that Republicans are in our communities, fighting to earn the vote of every Asian American. While Joe Biden’s solution to these crises is meeting with celebrities, Asian Americans will be voting Republican in November to stop the radical policies of the Biden administration.

Senator Niraj Antani represents Ohio’s 6th State Senate District and is the first Indian American elected to the Ohio Senate in state history. Previously, he served three terms in the Ohio House of Representatives.

Surya Gunasekara is a Sri Lankan American small-business owner and a senior adviser to the U.S.-Asia Institute. He previously served as the executive director for policy at U.S. Customs and Border Protection during the Trump Administration.