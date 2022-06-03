71 Russia, Belarus Entitles Added to US Restricted Business List

Seventy-one more entities based in Russia and Belarus have been added to a list by the U.S. that bars American companies from doing business with them without a government license.

Bloomberg noted the Thursday action tightens restrictions amid Russia's war on Ukraine.

The number of parties on the so-called Entity List, which is kept by the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security, now stands at 322 since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

The Entity List is being used by the U.S. to deny Russia access to products used in the aerospace, defense and maritime sectors. Japan, Australia, and 35 other nations have joined with the U.S. and have imposed controls on what they export to Russia.

"The U.S. and our international partners have put in place strong, sweeping restrictions on Russia's ability to obtain the items and technologies it needs to sustain its military aggression," Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security Alan Estevez said in a statement.

"Today's action demonstrates that we're watching closely and will not hesitate to act when there is evidence that entities and individuals are providing support to Russia's military."

Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Administration Thea Rozman Kendler added: "Russia cannot sustain its war against Ukraine indefinitely without revenue, repair, and resupply. The actions taken by the United States and our allies and partners prevent Russia's military from legally obtaining technologies and other items they need from the international community."

Bloomberg noted that the Commerce Department, in the months leading up to Russia's invasion, had been coordinating potential export controls with U.S. allies. The American officials wanted to make certain Russia was unable to substitute technology exports from another country.