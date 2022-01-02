Ipsos Poll: Trump Tops '24 GOP Candidates, Up 43 Points on DeSantis

Former President Donald Trump remains the leading Republican candidate for 2024 by a wide margin, topping his leading challenger Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis by 43 percentage points in the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll released Friday.

A majority of Republicans chose Trump (54%) when asked who they would support in the 2024 presidential GOP primary. Here are how the top 10 GOP contenders broke down:

Trump 54%. DeSantis 11%. Former Vice President Mike Pence 8%. Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley 4%. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, 3%. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., 2%. Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott 2%. Former New Jersey GOP Gov. Chris Christie 2%. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo 1%. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., 1%.

There were still 14% who were unsure on whom they would support.

The poll did not ask about Democrat 2024 primary candidates, but the numbers did show some problems for President Joe Biden's reelection hopes, Ipsos noted.

A majority of Americans (56%) believe the national economy and country are generally headed in the wrong direction, according to the poll. Notably that even includes 63% of independents.

Also, nearly three-quarters of American adults (73%) consider inflation a very big concern.

Finally, President Biden gets less than half approving of the job he has done in office (48%).

The Ipsos poll was conducted Dec. 13-17 among 4,407 adults, including 2,048 Democrats, 1,592 Republicans, and 517 Independents.

Ipsos polls do not give statistic margins of error, but are measured using a credibility interval. That figure is plus or minus 1.7 percentage points for all adults, plus or minus 2.5 percentage points for Democrats, plus or minus 2.8 percentage points for Republicans, and plus or minus 5.2 percentage points for independents.