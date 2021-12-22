Biden Plans to Run for Reelection in '24 'If I'm in Good Health'

Calling himself a ''great respecter of fate,'' President Joe Biden said he plans to run for reelection in 2024 if ''I'm in good health'' — adding that a rematch against former President Donald Trump would ''increase the prospect of running'' even more.

''I am a great respecter of fate,'' Biden told ABC News on Wednesday. ''Fate has intervened in my life many, many times. If I'm in the health I'm in now — I'm in good health — then in fact I would run again.''

Biden smiled and shot back at ABC News' David Muir in the interview that the ''prospect'' of a Trump rematch would even the likelihood even more.

''You're trying to tempt me now,'' Biden said. ''Sure, why would I not run against Donald Trump if he were the nominee?

''That'll increase the prospect of running.''

Biden, now 79, was the oldest president ever elected and he took the office in January as the oldest president ever in the White House, at 78.

Biden's eldest son Beau, 46, died May 30, 2015, when Joe Biden was vice president. Also, during his time as a senator, Joe Biden required surgery for two brain aneurysms. The first aneurysm had ruptured, putting his life at risk in the late 1980s.