Trump Tees Up 2024 Run: '45th and 47th' US President

A video of former President Donald Trump on the golf course has gone viral Wednesday as he offered a tease for a 2024 presidential run.

''First on tee, 45th president of the United States,'' a voice says on the video.

''Forty-fifth and 47th,'' Trump replies as he tees up his shot at Trump National Doral Miami. It was not made clear when the video was recorded.

Trump would not be the first U.S. president to serve nonconsecutive terms if elected in 2024, but he would be the first since Grover Cleveland served as the 22nd and 24th president. Benjamin Harrison served as president from 1889 to 1893.

Trump has not announced a 2024 presidential campaign, but he continues to hold campaign-style rallies, including one on Jan. 15 in Arizona, and the next this Saturday at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Conroe, Texas.

You can watch that rally live on Newsmax, starting with the pre-show at 6 p.m. Eastern time. Trump is expected to speak around 8 p.m. Eastern, and Newsmax will follow the rally with a recap show at 10 p.m. Eastern.

When asked in conservative media about his 2024 intentions or timetable for an official announcement, Trump merely repeats, ''you will be very happy.''

Trump, 75, has told Newsmax that his decision not to announce a 2024 presidential bid is because of ''antiquated campaign finance laws.''

''I can't really because of campaign finance rules, regulations,'' Trump told ''The Michael Savage Show'' last summer. ''It's very complicated, very stiff, and frankly very antiquated, if you want to know the truth.

''It's ridiculous. It's actually ridiculous.''

Trump teased his Arizona rally earlier this month, suggesting he was not only going to get involved in helping Republicans win back majorities in Congress, but also ''taking back the White House.''

''A great red wave is going to begin right here in Arizona, and it's going to sweep across this country,'' Trump told the crowd. ''I do believe that 2024 will be even more important, [but] this is the year we are going to take back the House, we are going to take back the Senate, and we are going to take back America. This is so important.

''And, in 2024, we are going to take back the White House.''