Fox Poll: 60 Percent of Voters Say They Won't Reelect Biden

If the 2024 presidential election were held now, 60% of voters say they would vote for someone other than President Joe Biden, according to the latest Fox News poll.

Just 36% say they would vote for Biden's reelection, according to the poll.

Those figures are far worse than former President Donald Trump's 2018 midterm tally in the poll, which never rose above the 56% recording in January 2018. Former President Barack Obama's high mark on dissent in his first midterm year peaked at 54% in September 2010, according to the poll.

Biden has just 21% saying they would "definitely" vote for his reelection, while 44% say they would "definitely" vote for someone else, according to the poll.

Biden's approval rating in the poll was 47% and 5 points under water with 52% disapproving, and he has not held a majority approval in the poll since August – when the deadly Afghanistan withdrawal was coming to a head.

The big swing issue has been his response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Just 34% disapproved on Biden's handling early in his administration, but that figure is now a majority of 53%.

Also, the poll found a plurality of voters see COVID-19 (44%) and inflation (43%) will continue to be a major issue in American for more than a year. There is very little confidence the Biden administration will resolve those issues in the next couple of months, 10% and 7%, respectively.

Fox News polled 1,001 registered voters Jan. 16-19 (41% Democrats, 40% Republicans), and the results have a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.