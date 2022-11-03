Trump Ups 2024 Tease: 'Very, Very, Very, Probably Do It Again'

As the final days count down to the 2022 midterm elections, former President Donald Trump has ratcheted up his 2024 presidential campaign tease.

And his Save America rally line Thursday night in Sioux City, Iowa, was the closest he has come to officially declaring his intentions to run for the White House again.

"In order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very, probably do it again, OK?" Trump told the crowd, taking the former "We may have to do it again," and "I probably will have to do it again" the last time out to this latest one.

The line always comes after his oft-repeated rally cry in the middle of his stump speeches.

"I ran twice, I won twice, and did much better the second time than I did the first, getting millions more votes in 2020 than I got in 2016 — and likewise, getting more votes than any sitting president in the history of our country by far," Trump said Thursday, keeping most of the canned lines in the speech.

Trump was stumping Thursday night for Iowa GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and Brenna Bird, who is running for Iowa attorney general. Reynolds and Grassley are running for reelection, while Bird is a new candidate backed by Trump.

Trump is maintaining a busy schedule in the final weekend before Tuesday's vote. He will be in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, on Saturday night for a Save America rally that will be aired live on Newsmax, with the preview show beginning at 6 p.m. ET.

Then, Sunday evening, Trump will be in Miami, Florida, for a Save America rally that will also air live on Newsmax, with coverage starting at 5 p.m. ET.

Trump will finish his busy weekend Monday night in Dayton, Ohio, for an 8 p.m. ET rally.

The locations are popular for Trump-backed candidates and midterm battlegrounds, particularly Pennsylvania with Dr. Mehmet Oz and Ohio with J.D. Vance both seeking to hold Senate seats for Republicans as they seek to flip the upper chamber from Democrat control.