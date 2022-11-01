Poll: GOP's Laxalt Leads Cortez Masto in Nevada

Republican Adam Laxalt holds a 5-point lead over incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto for the U.S. Senate, according to the latest Emerson College Polling, KLAS 8 News Now and The Hill survey released Tuesday.

Laxalt has 50% support of very likely voters to Cortez Masto's 45%, according to the poll. Three percent told pollsters they were undecided.

Each candidate received one extra percentage point when the poll included which way undecided voters said were leaning toward: Laxalt 51% to Cortez Masto 46%

The race tightens, however, when voters were asked how they expected the election to turn out: 51% said Laxalt would win, 49% Cortez Masto.

Cortez Masto is a first-term senator elected in 2016 as the upper chamber's first Latina. But incumbency appears not to be enough to make her seat safe as Republicans seek a "red wave" to take both houses of Congress in the midterms as Democratic President Joe Biden is hit with ongoing inflation and a stifled economy.

Both have been particularly bad on Nevada which relies heavily on tourism dollars, The Hill noted.

The survey was conducted Oct. 26-29 and spoke with 2,000 very likely voters. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.1 percentage points.