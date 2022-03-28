Study: 255,000 'Excess Votes' for Biden in 6 Key 2020 States

A new study on the 2020 presidential election found more than 250,000 "excess votes" for President Joe Biden, RealClearPolitics reports.

Crime Prevention Research Center President John Lott, a former senior adviser for research and statistics at the U.S. Department of Justice's Office of Legal Policy, conducted the study.

"New research of mine is forthcoming in the peer-reviewed economics journal Public Choice, and it finds evidence of around 255,000 excess votes (possibly as many as 368,000) for Joe Biden in six swing states where [former President] Donald Trump lodged accusations of fraud," Lott wrote in a Monday commentary for RealClearPolitics.

"Biden only carried these states — Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin — by a total of 313,253 votes. Excluding Michigan, the gap was 159,065."

Lott said the study was not done to question the 2020 results in which Biden defeated Trump.

"The point of this work isn't to contest the 2020 election, but to point out that we have a real problem that needs to be dealt with," he wrote for RealClearPolitics. "Americans must have confidence in future elections."

Lott said recounts weren't useful in resolving fraud concerns because "they merely involve recounting the same potentially fraudulent ballots," and the signature verification process failed to prevent individuals from mailing in multiple ballots.

Lott explained that his research provided three tests of voter fraud:

He compared precincts in a county with alleged fraud to adjacent, similar precincts in neighboring counties with no fraud allegations. When comparing Trump’s absentee ballot vote shares among these adjacent precincts, he accounted for differences in Trump's in-person vote share and in registered voters’ demographics in both precincts. Also, while precincts count in-person votes, central county offices are responsible for counting absentee or mail-in ballots. A county with systemic fraud may count absentee or mail-in ballots differently from a neighboring county. He applied the above method to provisional ballots in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania. Contrary to state law, voters were allegedly allowed to correct defects in absentee ballots by submitting provisional ballots on Election Day. Lott’s analysis found that such permissions in Allegheny County alone contributed to a statistically significant 6,700 additional votes for Biden — in a state decided by fewer than 81,000 votes. Artificially large voter turnouts also can be a sign of voter fraud. This fraud could come in the form of filling out absentee ballots for people who didn’t vote, voting by ineligible people, or bribing people for their votes. Democrat-leaning counties overall had lower turnouts, except for the counties with alleged vote fraud, which had very high turnouts.

"My estimates likely understate the true amount of fraud with absentee ballots, as I didn’t attempt to ascertain possible in-person voting fraud," Lott wrote. "Allegations have arisen of many ineligible in-person voters in Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

"In Fulton County, Georgia, 2,423 voters were not listed as registered on the state's records, and 2,560 felons voted even though they had not completed their sentences."