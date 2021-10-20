×
Tags: 2020 | midterms | referendum | open border | inflation

McConnell: Stop 'Rehash' of 2020, Make Midterms a Biden 'Referendum'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) speaks to reporters following a weekly Republican policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on Oct. 19, 2021 in Washington, D.C. Members of the Senate Republican leadership spoke on a range of topics including inflation, the 2022 midterm elections, and the Internal Revenue Service. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty)

By    |   Wednesday, 20 October 2021 01:29 PM

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on Wednesday called for a look ahead to the 2022 midterms and denounced the rehashing of the 2020 election, like the House Jan. 6 committee's continued pursuit of the failed "incitement of insurrection" impeachment narrative.

The next election should be a "referendum" on President Joe Biden's failures and not "about what may have happened in 2020," McConnell told reporters Tuesday. 

"I do think we need to be thinking about the future and not the past," he said.

The American people are more concerned about the country's struggles under Biden through the first 10 months after former President Donald Trump left office, he said.

"I think the American people are focusing on this administration, what it's doing to the country."

"It's my hope the '22 election will be a referendum on the performance of the current administration, not a rehash of suggestions about what may have happened in 2020," McConnell said.

Trump has rebuked McConnell for accusing the former president of inciting the riots and called him out for "folding to the Democrats, again" in permitting them to raise the debt ceiling through December, instead of holding their feet to the fire on massive spending initiatives.

"Looks like Mitch McConnell is folding to the Democrats, again," Trump said in a statement from his Save America PAC. "He's got all of the cards with the debt ceiling, it's time to play the hand. Don't let them destroy our country!"

Wednesday, 20 October 2021 01:29 PM
