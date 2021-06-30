Trump Supporters Push for Nationwide Election Audits

Former President Donald Trump's supporters are pushing to review the results of the 2020 presidential election in various states, but these calls have been met with pushback from state and local officials, Politico reports.

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs told Politico that "Before this audit came to Arizona, folks who were behind it were trying to find a way to get a foothold anywhere they could. And Arizona happened to be the place that they could. And we know that they're looking for ways to do it in other states."

Trump has frequently commented on the review in Arizona, saying that it will show that he won the election despite the official results.

"They are going to issue a report at some time in the not too distant future, it will be very interesting to see," Trump said at a recent rally in Ohio. "A lot of states have gone to watch them, and they've come away with praise, real praise. So let's see how that turns out. Arizona: It is a big deal."

"We're wasting a lot of taxpayer money. We're wasting a lot of people's time," said Jennifer Morrell, former elections administrator who participated as a nonpartisan observer for Arizona's secretary of state during the election review. "We're sucking a lot of energy from the folks that need to be preparing and working on the next election."

Georgia's Republican State Party Chair David Shafer claimed during a state party convention earlier this month that "the vast majority of Republicans believe that there were irregularities in the last election that have not been fully investigated."

Last week, a Michigan state Senate committee, which is led by Republicans, announced that they had not seen any evidence of voter fraud in the state despite calls from Trump and his supporters to conduct an audit after he narrowly lost the state in 2020. The report came after the Cheboygan County board of commissioners voted to request an audit of Michigan's election results.

"Our clear finding is that citizens should be confident the results represent the true results of the ballots cast by the people of Michigan," the report states.

Cheboygan Commissioner Michael Newman, a Republican who voted against requesting an audit, said that many locals in the area have campaigned for an election review.

"They want to see us all changed so we're not seated anymore, and they want to go after our county administrator," Newman told Politico.

"I think it is the number one issue from people in my community," said Republican state Rep. Steve Carra, who added that "it's the number one issue for all of my conservative colleagues around the state. So if they vote against this, I think that's something that people from their communities would not appreciate."