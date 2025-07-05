Mamdani Ties to Muslim Brotherhood-Linked Mosque Raise Alarm

New York Democrat mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani's January appearance during Friday prayers at a Muslim Brotherhood mosque in Brooklyn has his Muslim critics telling voters to take a closer look at his affinities with the global Islamic supremacist movement.
The Brotherhood has financial and other connections with every Islamic terrorist movement, and it was most recently banned in Jordan for subversive activities. It has resorted to authoritarianism in every country where it has come to power.
