WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: zohran mamdani | muslim brotherhood | mayor | new york | democrat | mosque

Mamdani Ties to Muslim Brotherhood-Linked Mosque Raise Alarm

By    |   Wednesday, 09 July 2025 07:50 AM EDT

New York Democrat mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani's January appearance during Friday prayers at a Muslim Brotherhood mosque in Brooklyn has his Muslim critics telling voters to take a closer look at his affinities with the global Islamic supremacist movement.

The Brotherhood has financial and other connections with every Islamic terrorist movement, and it was most recently banned in Jordan for subversive activities. It has resorted to authoritarianism in every country where it has come to power.

John Rossomando

John Rossomando is an experienced national security and counterterrorism analyst and researcher who writes for Newsmax and has been featured in numerous publications and has been consulted by numerous U.S. government agencies.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
platinum
New York Democrat mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani's January appearance during Friday prayers at a Muslim Brotherhood mosque in Brooklyn has his Muslim critics telling voters to take a closer look at his affinities with the global Islamic supremacist movement.
zohran mamdani, muslim brotherhood, mayor, new york, democrat, mosque
1403
2025-50-09
Wednesday, 09 July 2025 07:50 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Platinum Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved